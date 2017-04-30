Vivendi SA (VIV) PT Set at €23.30 by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €23.30 ($25.33) price target on Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on Vivendi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on Vivendi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on Vivendi SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. S&P Global set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on Vivendi SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.70 ($21.41) price objective on Vivendi SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.97 ($21.71).

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) traded down 1.991% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.215. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,442 shares. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €14.87 and a 1-year high of €20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.73 and a 200 day moving average of €17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of €22.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.275.

Vivendi SA Company Profile

Vivendi SA is engaged in media and content businesses. The Company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Its segments include Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives and Corporate.

