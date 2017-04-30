Vinci SA (DG) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued their buy rating on shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($91.30) price target on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC set a €81.00 ($88.04) price target on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on Vinci SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on Vinci SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.00 ($83.70).

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €78.10. 1,896,695 shares of the company were exchanged. Vinci SA has a 52 week low of €49.93 and a 52 week high of €78.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.61 and a 200 day moving average of €67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of €43.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

About Vinci SA

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting.

