Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Goldcorp (GG)

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,314 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 176% compared to the average daily volume of 5,914 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 target price on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) traded up 1.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,313,170 shares. Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company earned $882 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.91 million. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 114.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Goldcorp will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Goldcorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,191,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,610,000 after buying an additional 4,140,071 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Goldcorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 22,125,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,516,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldcorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,758,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,068,000 after buying an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Goldcorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,165,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after buying an additional 3,343,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Goldcorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,867,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,922,000 after buying an additional 340,079 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

