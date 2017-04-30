Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lowered by GMP Securities from C$51.50 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) traded down 1.58% on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 635,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $39.77. The stock’s market cap is $7.22 billion.

In related news, insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,100.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.29 per share, with a total value of C$87,870.00. Insiders bought a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,195 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

