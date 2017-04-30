Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded down 0.20% on Friday, reaching $9.82. 219,030 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business earned $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post $0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 343,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,937.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $146,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 336,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,733.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

