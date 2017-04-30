Gigamon Inc (GIMO) Given Hold Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gigamon Inc (NYSE:GIMO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“We believe panel driver ICs for full screen smartphones and optical finger print sensor solutions will be the main catalysts for 2H17. We expect two to three major Chinese OEMs to start testing Synaptics’ optical fingerprint sensor solution in mid-2017. There might be some potential share gain op- portunities for Synaptics in 2H17.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Gigamon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Gigamon in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gigamon from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gigamon from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Gigamon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) opened at 31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.56. Gigamon has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gigamon had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company earned $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Gigamon’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gigamon will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/gigamon-inc-gimo-given-hold-rating-at-rosenblatt-securities.html.

In related news, Director Ted C. Ho sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,902.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $943,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,200. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 116.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 449,755 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gigamon during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gigamon Company Profile

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

Receive News & Ratings for Gigamon Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gigamon Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.