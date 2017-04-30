Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Geospace Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,151 shares. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The firm’s market capitalization is $222.20 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 72.63%. The business earned $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Geospace Technologies will post ($2.39) earnings per share for the current year.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used by the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The Company also designs and manufactures non-seismic products, including industrial products, offshore cables and imaging equipment.

