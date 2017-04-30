Genworth Financial (GNW) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.40

News coverage about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) traded down 1.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 3,873,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.01 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.47. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

