Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesee & Wyoming earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWR shares. Bank of America Corp raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.21 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) opened at 67.76 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business earned $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer B. Fuller III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $297,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,651.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,565,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,840 shares of company stock worth $2,351,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

