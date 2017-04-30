General Dynamics Co. (GD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “General Dynamics is one of the only two contractors in the world equipped to build nuclear-powered submarines. Its revenues are derived from a broad portfolio of products and services that help to keep the overall growth momentum steady. The company’s focus on research and development, along with an attractive product mix, will help drive continued growth in the quarters ahead. However, it operates in a highly competitive market and has to rely on other companies to provide materials, components and subsystems for its products. Economic and political changes, dependence on international sales are added concerns. Although General Dynamics’ share price outperformed the broader market over the last one year, a comparative analysis of the company’s historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for its investors’ concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.79. 1,195,409 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. General Dynamics has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $196.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post $9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/general-dynamics-co-gd-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 5,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $988,008.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,152.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.