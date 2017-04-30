General Dynamics Co. (GD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst H. Rubel now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2017 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.16. The firm earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vetr upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.78 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) opened at 193.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 280.2% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,466,000 after buying an additional 994,900 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,832,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,027,000 after buying an additional 69,981 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 15,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William P. Fricks sold 10,146 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $1,939,813.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 19,075 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $3,584,001.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,834.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

