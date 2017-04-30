General Communication (GNCMA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News headlines about General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Communication earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) traded down 0.87% on Friday, hitting $37.44. 232,719 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. General Communication has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The stock’s market cap is $1.34 billion.

In other General Communication news, SVP William C. Behnke sold 20,000 shares of General Communication stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 181,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Communication

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

