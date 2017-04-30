() Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

(:) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,934,825 shares, a growth of 3.9% from the March 15th total of 6,671,982 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,179,131 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

