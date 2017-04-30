Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gaming and Leisure Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 22 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 1,662,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.93. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm earned $242.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven T. Snyder sold 217,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $6,996,988.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 323,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

