Galapagos NV (GLPG) Receives $73.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Galapagos NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) traded up 1.01% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.86. 140,986 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.60 and a beta of 1.85. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $94.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos NV by 8,736.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos NV by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos NV by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 561,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos NV during the fourth quarter valued at $20,631,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

