Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Gain Capital Holdings from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Gain Capital Holdings in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gain Capital Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) traded down 1.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,571 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $338.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.18. Gain Capital Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Gain Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Gain Capital Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Gain Capital Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other Gain Capital Holdings news, insider Samantha Roady sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $261,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,692 shares of company stock worth $317,598. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings by 29.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 41,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings by 24.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 371,842 shares during the period. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings by 505.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 161,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Capital Holdings Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

