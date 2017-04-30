Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Gaia (GAIA) Share Price

Headlines about Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gaia earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) opened at 10.95 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Gaia had a net margin of 90.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business earned $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post ($1.83) EPS for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc, formerly Gaiam, Inc, is engaged in providing global digital video subscription service. The Company is a global digital video streaming service and online community delivering curated media to its subscribers in over 120 countries. It provides its members access to approximately 7,000 video titles.

