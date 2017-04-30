Gafisa SA (GFA) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) have trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa SA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) traded up 4.60% on Friday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 124,842 shares. Gafisa SA has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company’s market cap is $153.56 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $2.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gafisa SA’s payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

About Gafisa SA

Gafisa SA is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities.

