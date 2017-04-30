Canon Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (CAJ)

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm earned $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Canon had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) opened at 33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. Canon has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Canon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,999,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 73,167 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Canon by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,238,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 345,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canon by 15.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 215,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Canon by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

