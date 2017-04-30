FY2017 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Lifted by Oppenheimer Holdings

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) opened at 56.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.75. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Stillwater Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management L.P. now owns 680,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 189,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,481,000 after buying an additional 272,224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Damme Alexandre Van sold 141,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $7,660,590.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,268.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc is a quick service restaurant (QSR) company. The Company had over 20,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and the United States territories, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through two segments: Tim Hortons (TH) and Burger King (BK). Tim Hortons restaurants are quick service restaurants with a menu that includes blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps and soups, among others.

