FY2017 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kennametal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kennametal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) opened at 41.58 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.79 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.76%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,878,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $9,199,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Kennametal by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 249,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 121,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 280,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.
