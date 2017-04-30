FY2017 EPS Estimates for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s FY2018 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on E I Du Pont De Nemours And and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.75 on Friday. E I Du Pont De Nemours And has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

