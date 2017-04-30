FY2017 EPS Estimates for Canon Inc (CAJ) Lowered by Analyst

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. Canon had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business earned $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) opened at 33.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.60. Canon has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $33.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $479,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 14.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 903.3% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Canon by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and distribution to retail dealers in an assigned territory.

