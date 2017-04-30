FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (WAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Waters in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2018 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Waters from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) opened at 169.89 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business earned $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.37 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,856,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,498,000 after buying an additional 603,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,206,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $81,480,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,651,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, SVP David Terricciano sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $4,052,334.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,619.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $6,698,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,395.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $10,915,868. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

