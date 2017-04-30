FY2017 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. Issued By Cormark (BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2018 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) opened at 45.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. BCE has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.53%.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company’s segments include Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications products and services to its residential, small and medium-sized business and large enterprise customers across Canada.

