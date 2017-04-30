Zacks: Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (FSNN) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fusion Telecommunications Int'l an industry rank of 99 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on FSNN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Telecommunications Int'l stock. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,709,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l accounts for 7.1% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unterberg Capital LLC owned 20.54% of Fusion Telecommunications Int'l as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) traded up 2.55% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 27,310 shares of the stock traded hands. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock’s market cap is $33.42 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l (NASDAQ:FSNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fusion Telecommunications Int'l had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fusion Telecommunications Int'l will post ($0.59) EPS for the current year.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l Company Profile

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc is a United States-based provider of integrated cloud solutions, including cloud voice, cloud connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications to businesses, and voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based voice services to carriers.

