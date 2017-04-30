FTI Consulting (FCN) Receives News Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FTI Consulting earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered FTI Consulting from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) opened at 34.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.36. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business earned $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

