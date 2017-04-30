Frontier Communications Corp (FTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 257,295,329 shares, an increase of 2.1% from the March 31st total of 252,083,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,386,818 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) opened at 1.88 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.20 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Frontier Communications Corp had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post ($0.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.34%. Frontier Communications Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTR. Vetr upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.09 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Frontier Communications Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 62,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corp Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

