Friess Associates LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Friess Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,344,854 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,020,210,000 after buying an additional 17,606,133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 791.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,263,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $825,108,000 after buying an additional 11,775,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $686,993,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,129,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,644,277,000 after buying an additional 8,757,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 49,271,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,061,887,000 after buying an additional 4,250,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 68.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $529.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $61.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

In other Microsoft news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $129,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

