Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,633,854 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 1,477,265 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,258 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered Fox Factory Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) opened at 30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Fox Factory Holding Corp’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Diversified Hold Compass sold 5,108,718 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $136,147,334.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert (Bob) Fox, Jr. sold 465,657 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $12,409,759.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

