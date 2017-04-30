Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.56

News articles about Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortress Biotech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) traded down 2.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 73,717 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $183.16 million.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

