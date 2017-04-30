Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Receiving Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fogo De Chao earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fogo De Chao from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Fogo De Chao from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) traded down 0.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,721 shares. The company has a market cap of $478.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.44. Fogo De Chao has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company earned $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fogo De Chao will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

