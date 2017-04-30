Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Capella Education Company (CPLA)

FMR LLC boosted its position in Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.32% of Capella Education Company worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLA. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Capella Education Company during the third quarter worth about $950,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capella Education Company during the third quarter worth about $2,091,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capella Education Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) traded down 0.78% during trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. 83,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.67. Capella Education Company has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83.

Capella Education Company (NASDAQ:CPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Capella Education Company had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capella Education Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Capella Education Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

CPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capella Education Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capella Education Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Capella Education Company from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capella Education Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Polacek sold 3,187 shares of Capella Education Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $242,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capella Education Company

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

