FMC Corp (FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $742.5 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report sales of $742.5 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FMC Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.4 million. FMC Corp posted sales of $798.8 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC Corp will report full-year sales of $742.5 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC Corp.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.55 million. FMC Corp had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr downgraded FMC Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.73 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on FMC Corp from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Instinet increased their price target on FMC Corp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded down 0.41% during trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. 590,520 shares of the stock were exchanged. FMC Corp has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $75.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. FMC Corp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,531,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,302,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,265,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after buying an additional 548,629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,549,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,234,000 after buying an additional 389,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp by 13.0% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 3,021,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,069,000 after buying an additional 348,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About FMC Corp

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

