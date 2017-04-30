Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fluor Co. (NEW) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $59.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) opened at 51.32 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company earned $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post $2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $428,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company operates its business in four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Government, and Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI). The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services providing engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis.

