Flex Pharma (FLKS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.08

News stories about Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flex Pharma earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) traded down 4.44% on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,820 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Flex Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.70 million.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Pharma will post ($2.67) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLKS. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $12.00 price objective on Flex Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

