Fitbit Inc (FIT) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,849,671 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 41,339,101 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,339,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 27.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. FIX restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) traded down 3.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 5,134,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.29 billion.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $574 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.04 million. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 173,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,038,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,416 in the last three months. 37.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

