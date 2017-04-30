Fiserv Inc (FISV) Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. Vetr upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) opened at 119.14 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 4,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $504,239.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $240,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,522,178.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,309 shares of company stock worth $8,471,989 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

