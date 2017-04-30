Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Decreased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,367,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,913,216,000 after buying an additional 10,435,264 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,822,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,816,000 after buying an additional 8,043,558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,753,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,577,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,605,412,000 after buying an additional 5,886,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 64.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,131,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,523,000 after buying an additional 5,133,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.95% on Friday, reaching $34.07. 20,461,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,727 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 554 put options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

In related news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $537,079.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

