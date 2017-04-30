First NBC Bank Holding Company (FNBC) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about First NBC Bank Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNBC) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First NBC Bank Holding Company earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on FNBC. FBR & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of First NBC Bank Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNBC) opened at 2.65 on Friday. First NBC Bank Holding Company has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The firm’s market cap is $50.96 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/first-nbc-bank-holding-company-fnbc-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

About First NBC Bank Holding Company

First NBC Bank Holding Company is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, First NBC Bank. The Company operates through community banking segment. It offers financial services to businesses, institutions and individuals in southeastern Louisiana and the Florida panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for First NBC Bank Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First NBC Bank Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.