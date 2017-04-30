First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. S&P Global upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded First Majestic Silver Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) traded up 0.87% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 3,849,875 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 0.41. First Majestic Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver Corp had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The company earned $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp by 85.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 580,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver Corp

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

