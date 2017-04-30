First Interstate Bancsystem Inc to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – DA Davidson cut their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a report issued on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) opened at 37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,952.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall I. Scott sold 5,049 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $202,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,094 shares of company stock worth $244,859 in the last 90 days. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $4,392,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company operates through community banking segment.

