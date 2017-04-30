First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $24,266,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) opened at 39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.32. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,928,944.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kade Matthews sold 8,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $392,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,990 shares of company stock worth $339,948 over the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts commercial banking business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiaries included First Financial Bank, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Technology Services, Inc, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, National Association, Abilene, Texas; First Financial Investments, Inc, Abilene, Texas, and First Financial Insurance Agency, Inc, Abilene, Texas.

