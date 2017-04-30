First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (FBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Connecticut Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FBNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company earned $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,694 shares. First Connecticut Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Connecticut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other First Connecticut Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Bucchi acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,753.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNK. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 45.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 159,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 195,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

First Connecticut Bancorp Company Profile

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc (FCB) is a stock holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Farmington Bank (the Bank), which is a full-service community bank with branch locations throughout central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The Bank offers commercial and residential lending, as well as wealth management services.

