First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Citizens BancShares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) opened at 348.06 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $229.51 and a 12-month high of $384.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.02 and a 200 day moving average of $342.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.00.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $368.62 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post $10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services.

