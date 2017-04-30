First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 24th

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) opened at 28.65 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other First Bancshares news, insider M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $336,774.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $117,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,103.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank) located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals.

