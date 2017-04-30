State Street Corp Acquires 22,410 Shares of First Bancorp (FBNC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.75% of First Bancorp worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1,066.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 561.1% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 143,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) traded down 1.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 113,367 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.10. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.04 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

