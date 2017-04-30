FireEye Inc (FEYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,942,651 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 28,106,414 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,045,469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 28,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $326,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 499,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,382.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 544,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,377.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,837 shares of company stock valued at $982,396 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 51.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,454 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after buying an additional 4,717,054 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth $25,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $16,275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of FireEye by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,532,435 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after buying an additional 1,014,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jabre Capital Partners S.A. bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $9,722,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) opened at 12.51 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion. FireEye has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.96 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post ($0.48) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/fireeye-inc-feye-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest-2-updated.html.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.