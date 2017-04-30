Financial Institutions (FISI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) opened at 33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.83 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.15%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

FISI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Financial Institutions (FISI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/financial-institutions-fisi-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

In related news, Director John E. Benjamin sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $57,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $729,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank; Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency, and Courier Capital, LLC (Courier Capital), an investment advisory and wealth management company.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.