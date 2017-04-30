Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Corp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Fiera Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/fiera-capital-corp-fsz-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-1-31-per-share-desjardins-forecasts.html.

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) opened at 14.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Fiera Capital Corp has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74.

In other Fiera Capital Corp news, insider Alain St-Hilaire sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total value of C$400,988.61. Also, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total transaction of C$472,150.00.

Fiera Capital Corp Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.